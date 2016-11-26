Cities like Chicago are pushing for these taxes to make up for lost revenue as more people move away from cable, Joe Harpaz explained in a Reuters blog post.
"Ultimately, if the world shifts away from traditional broadcast distribution of video content, which has an elaborate mix of hefty telecommunications taxes associated with it, the tax authorities that receive these taxes could see their share of the pie decrease measurably," he wrote.
Chicago Is Getting Sued over Video Streaming Tax
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Nov 26, 2016 8:52 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment