GET OVER IT!

Ok, the kindergarten tantrums are getting old and no longer funny. This has gone far enough. You threw your tantrum, get it out of your system and move on.

The way I see it, simply put, is the democrats want a true democracy. Hell, it’s in their name, and the current POTUS as well as your failed candidate operate as if we have one. Your candidate said we are a constitutional democracy. Sorry, we aren’t, and anyone calling themselves an American that thinks that we are, is not a true American, and is living in the wrong country, including HER!

I pledge allegiance, to the flag of the United States of America. And to the REPUBLIC, for which it stands .........................

We are a constitutional REPUBLIC. Google it, learn what it means, and learn why our founders created it. This election proved exactly why they did that. The true Americans, the people that believe in the Republican form of government that we have, were sick of the democrats shoving their democratic ideas down our throats and spoke up, resoundingly. They believe in the pledge that we all have taken throughout our lives.

The Electoral College that the liberals are screaming about is only one example of the wishes of the founders that the large populated states could not tyrannize the smaller less populated. Look at the fall back mechanism that is in the constitution as a tie breaker for the Electoral College. Every state gets ONE vote in the House of Representatives. California doesn’t get 55 and Vermont 4. They all get ONE and only ONE. Now look at Article five. In a convention of states to change the constitution, every state gets ONE and only ONE vote. Three places in the constitution the framers incorporated fail safes to prevent larger populated areas from controlling less populated areas. That was no accident. That was the design of a REPUBLIC.

During this holiday weekend, the holiday that we are supposed to honor the veterans that swore an oath to this constitution and this REPUBLIC, Young people are rioting, burning, destroying this great nation because they don't like us being a REPUBLIC. They dishonor the people that have protected our way of life for over 200 years, who swore to uphold our constitution, not just the parts that they like, but all of it, for life.

This was an election the way the framers designed it. This wasn’t Christmas shopping at Toys R Us, where you can throw a tantrum in the aisle and get the toy you want. It was an election the way the constitution meant it to happen. You lost. Get over it!

If the Democrats aren’t happy and want a true democracy, overthrow the government, tear up the constitution and write a document that details what kind of democracy you want.

Think long and hard before you try. It won't be pretty. There won't be "safe spaces" along the way to protect you.

Until then, either live in this REPUBLIC of the United States of America the way it was designed, or move. In the mean time, get over it!