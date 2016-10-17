The President that was elected by the corporate media

Let's just get this right out front; Americans today are lazy and stupid. That being said, they don't bear exclusive responsibility for their shortcomings. A favorite saying of mine is "in the age of information, ignorance is a choice". It is a choice of sacrifices. To be knowledgeable and informed in the technological age takes time, and lot's of it. What are you sacrificing to devote the time needed to do the research and find the real truth?

Americans are stupid because so much time is spent trying to find the "real truth" only to find banquets of opinion and morsels of fact. What are we learning, and are we seriously smarter, or dumber for all of our effort? We are surfing through a world of "memes" never knowing what is real or satire, truth or fiction. And surf we do. I don't personally use my cell phone for anything but calls and texts, and I am completely dumbfounded by the coming generations that have panic attacks when their phone isn't in their hand. Even when driving it is such a necessity that it overrides the need for survival or the compassion for others that are put at risk when a text has to be answered ........immediately! Damn the traffic, 4G ahead! The minds and lives of our children are being wasted one text, one tweet, one byte at a time.

But I digress

Society has not adapted well to the age of "real time" information. There is no such thing as journalism anymore. There is no "trusted source". There is corporate mind control, and they don't even try to hide it. Before the "real time" age, real journalists spent their time investigating and verifying news before it was presented to you, once or twice a day in the newspapers, once a month in magazines and once a night on the evening news. People went about the business of life without instant communication with the rest of the world, and trusted the news organizations to inform them. Now days when I watch the evening news, I am drowned by less than reputable "talking heads" on the TV screen puking out tabloid garbage with a disclaimer at the end of the story, "NBC has not verified the accuracy of this story". Seriously? So you don't even know if you are lying to the public and worse yet, you don't even care? Corporate media has decided that Who Donald Trump kissed 30 years ago is more important to me that Iranian rebels firing missiles at our warships? But Mr. and Mrs. Joe public are eating it up, and buying into it.

Is it any wonder this election will go down in history as the biggest failure of our beloved electoral process of all time? Your choice is between the two most hated people in America, and the media, internet, twitter, snap chat, instagram, Google, blah, blah, blah, are all involved in a coordinated attack on you to control how to cast your vote. Billions upon billions have been wasted on this public soap opera that could have a so much more beneficial effect on mankind. My own personal fantasy would be that NOBODY voted. No one, zilch, nada. A total revolt against the constant and virtual brainwashing that has all of this country ready to kill each other. Can you just imagine?