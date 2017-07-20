By Still Totally Amazed

Police said a group of teens filmed the dying moments of a 32-year-old man last week, mocking, cursing and laughing as the man drowned in a pond.

The Brevard County (Fla.) State Attorney's office released the video to Florida Today, a member, like USA TODAY, of the USA TODAY Network, and called the incident a "tragedy" and the said the teen's lack of action had "no moral justification."

The minute-long video, which police called "extremely disturbing," found its way to social media and depicts the unidentified teens &mdash; ages 14 to 16 &mdash; off-camera, laughing as the man screamed for help before going under in the murky water just after noon on July 9. There were no calls to 911 from the teens.

Instead, police later found the badly decomposed body of the man &mdash; identified as Jamel Dunn &mdash; on July 12. Police said the man drowned and foul play was not suspected.

